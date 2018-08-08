JACKSONVILLE, Fl -- The U.S. Navy is asking residents on private wells in two zones near Naval Air Station Jacksonville to have their wells tested.

This comes after Department of Defense test results from 17 shallow wells on the base produced very high levels of toxins from chemicals found in fire fighting foam (AFFF).

The Navy is appealing to those in two zones adjacent to the base, they are North and South of the installation.

Kathy Finn lives in one of those zones off Galileo Avenue.

Finn has for a long time been suspicious about what flows from the base.

"The neighborhood needs to know what’s coming off these fields," Finn said.

Finn, a cancer survivor, said she was diagnosed while living in the neighborhood. She sold her home and the new owner was later diagnosed with cancer.

Coincidental? She is not convinced.

"The Navy, when they built this did not know what they know now," said Finn. "So now that you know, you should be doing something.”

The navy's testing campaign is for private wells. It has identified 24 wells in the zones and states nine of them are being used for irrigation.

Even so, the remaining 15 well owners have yet to contact the navy about testing their wells.

Finn said they should, that it's important for them to know what is in their water.

"Do the right thing, do the right thing," she said.

Residents can call 904-542-4228.

The tests are being conducted by an independent company and not the Navy.

