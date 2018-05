Every so often the internet gifts us with a little nugget of gold. Today (and for the past while) it's #ExplainAFilmPlotBadly.

Most of the entries for his hashtag can be found on Twitter. The goal? To explain a film plot badly in the allowed 280 characters.

Here are some prime examples:

Talking frog convinces son to kill his dad in the name of religion pic.twitter.com/dhanaXUuqe — Sad Kylo Ren (@KyloIsSad) March 24, 2018

An hour and a half of watching people sleep. #ExplainAFilmPlotBadly pic.twitter.com/FAjvU1evG9 — Sutter (@badgerboxes) April 15, 2018

#ExplainAFilmPlotBadly A guy that's alone in the forest kisses a dead body while seven other guys watch pic.twitter.com/kFhRe6BWT9 — ᵍᵃᵇᶦ (@chacingabi) December 13, 2015

An entire army is mobilized to prevent space raisin from gaining all six charms on his ugly Pandora bracelet. #explainafilmplotbadly pic.twitter.com/LTqXcu7FmI — Molotovious (@molotovious) May 13, 2018

If you're sitting there thinking 'I can do better!' Please do, and tweet me @hello_destiny.

© 2018 WTLV