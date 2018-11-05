ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. -- As cities and communities prepare for stronger storms and rising sea levels, some are looking for alternatives to sea walls.

One concept is that of "living shorelines." According to NOAA, a living shoreline is a "protected, stabilized coastal edge made of natural materials such as plants, sand, or rock. Unlike a concrete seawall or other hard structure, which impede the growth of plants and animals, living shorelines grow over time."

There is a living shoreline at the GTM Research Reserve in St. Johns County.

"If you look at this landscape here, most of it was engineered," said Dr. Mike Shirley, who pointed to an example of a living shoreline. Shirley is the director at the GTM National Estuarine Research Reserve.

"These plants were planted in the 2003-2004 time period, and over time the vegetation kicks in," Shirley said.

Research is underway at the GTM Research Reserve to find the best ways to create living shorelines.

The living shoreline concept is pretty simple.

"To use what nature as a classroom tells us these shorelines should look like," Shirley explained.

The living shoreline at the GTM Research Reserve is along the Guana River. It helps protect this visitor center and all that's behind it.

"And the other piece of Living Shoreline is... it's protecting the estuary from us, and all the runoff that comes from this property," Shirley noted.

Shorelines are not just along the beach. They can be marshes along estuaries, like the one on the Guana River. Or they can be dunes along the ocean.

Basically, living shorelines are not seawalls or bulkheads. But like seawalls, living shorelines can be built. On the beach, it could be re-building beach dunes. And in salt marshes, it could be placing a material down so natural plants and animals like oysters can grow on top and flourish.

"You could have a nice healthy marsh, a marsh that keeps up with sea level rise," Shirley noted.

Like many coastal city mayors, St. Augustine Mayor Nancy Shaver is considering options, such as living shorelines, to protect her low-lying city from more hurricanes and sea level rise.

"Protect our city. Maybe it's a hardened wall. Maybe around Davis Shores it's a living shoreline," Shaver said. "I don't know what it is, but I know it's something we have to think about."

Some living shoreline advocates say some sea walls will be needed in urban areas, but Shirley still encourages research and building living shorelines when possible.

