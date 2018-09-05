Vivian Barryman is 82 and full of life. She's been celebrated on Mother's Day for decades but like most things, it isn't as easy as it used to be.

Vivian is on oxygen 24 hours a day and is considered a fall risk. She needs to be in the company of someone at all times. She lives with her "baby son" but for a few hours a day he is gone and Vivian needed someone.

Enter Visiting Angels of North Jax who sent her Danisha Martin, 28, who is not only her tireless Caregiver, but a friend and honorary daughter.

"I can't be alone," said Vivian. "And that's the main reason we have visiting angels. I need somebody here with me and that's why it's worked so well with her, you know, when she comes... It works really well because then I have somebody with me."

The ladies spend their days watching cooking shows and gossiping.

"It's like having one of my children around me I feel about her like I do them," Vivian said, "I'm so happy to see her every day when she comes in. I am reaching her how to cook, I want her to find a husband," Vivian said with a grin.

Danisha immediately gasped, but they laughed and that is perhaps what the pair shares the most: laughter.

Danisha not only spends time with Vivian as emotional and social support, but she helps to bathe, dress, care for Vivian in the ways she cannot on her own anymore.

But Vivian loves it when Danisha rubs her feet. Visiting Angels of North Jax crowned Vivian as a queen for the day, complete with a boa and a gift basket. In the basket was two gift cards for Vivian and Danisha to get a pedicure together.

"We'll have fun," said Danisha. "We always have fun."

Visiting Angels of North Jax planned this surprised with Danisha and Vivian's son in order to surprise her for Mother's Day. Because of Vivian's health needs, she can't get out of the house for a Mother's Day breakfast or spa day as easy as some other mothers. Visiting Angels of North Jax will be providing transportation so the ladies can enjoy their pampering together without worry.

© 2018 WTLV