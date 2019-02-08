First Coast News collected school supplies on Friday during our annual Stuff the Bus event that will be distributed to teachers that have students in need.

The Stuff the Bus Challenge kicked off in July, and groups that participated were encouraged to have their own supply drives as a friendly competition.

Now, we welcomed these groups to bring the items to The Markets at Town Center anytime 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday to stuff the bus.

Not a part of a group? You can still swing by and drop off supplies.

When is the event?

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 2

WHERE: Markets at Town Center (*in front of Sprouts Market).

TIME: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The first 100 people to arrive get a free Monster Jam ticket!

How can I donate monetarily?

You can donate money online by texting “classroom” to 30306. You can also donate by visiting the Stuff the Bus webpage.

