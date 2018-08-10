Tension is rising in Nassau County between leaders and a developer over a project that one commissioner has dubbed a "stalemate."

“I get a call from the Florida Bar and they ask me questions about our County Attorney.” Nassau County Commissioner Pat Edwards said in a public meeting in September.

The Florida Bar opened an investigation into County Attorney Mike Mullin – to see if any rules had been violated for his work on the Rayonier land development known as the East Nassau Stewardship District. Mullin represented interests of Rayonier and the company felt there was a conflict of interest.

Alejandro Barbero with Rayonier told First Coast News over the phone that the company brought up the issue with the Florida Bar to investigate. First Coast News also spoke with Mullin, due to the active investigation declined to comment.

Within the district is Wildlight. A budding project off highway 200: it has been the talk of the county for years.

The Nassau County Property Appraiser said the district is roughly 24 thousand acres and has been affectionately called, 'Nocatee North' by some. Still, the office said it is years from seeing full development.

Nassau County Commissioner Justin Taylor said what sold him on the development? Parks.

"As far as a good regional park, we don't really have that," Taylor said.

Issues remain, Taylor said, like who’s going to pay for those parks.

"It's kind of a stalemate until we get together," Taylor said about the project.

A representative for Rayonier says the company does not see things that way, and it is committed to developing the area.

Taylor added that his concern is taxpayers in Nassau County will be left on the hook.

“It’s hard to say if it can be saved or not, it’s a meeting of the minds, " Taylor said, "You don’t want this to end up in a courtroom again because the losers will be the taxpayers of Nassau."

County Commissioners said the development is still moving forward on phase one. Future plans will be discussed in a board meeting on Oct. 18.

© 2018 WTLV