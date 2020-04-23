Even with the 2020 fully virtual NFL Draft kicking off Thursday night at 8 o’clock on ABC 25, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone made time for the kindergarten class at the Bolles school.

Coach Marrone taught the kids how he uses math on and off the field.

It was a part of the school’s Jaguars Day.

The kindergarteners were dressed to impress with their Jaguars attire and of course they all were rocking mustaches!

The teachers, faculty and staff were all thankful Marrone took time out of his busy schedule to spend time with the kids.

