The coronavirus has ruined high school proms for seniors across our First Coast, but one local grandmother made some moves and surprised her grandchildren with a prom photo shoot.

Vanessa Hill has four grandchildren who are all graduating high school this year.

Hill says she called her good friend, photographer and teacher Stephanie Harris-Ham, to ask her what she would charge her to take prom photos for her grandchildren.

Hill says Harris-Ham told her she would not charge her a dime. Harris-Ham met Hill and her grandchildren at Karpeles Manuscript Library in downtown Jacksonville for the professional prom photo shoot.

Hill says she also gave each of her grandchildren $50 to have dinner at any restaurant of their choice.

Vanessa Hill arranged for her four grandchildren, all high school seniors, to still have their prom photos taken.

Vanessa Hill

Vanessa Hill

