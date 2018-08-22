Two men convicted of killing a toddler are expected to learn their punishment on Thursday at 9am.

Two weeks ago, a Duval County judge heard arguments from the state and defense attorneys for Henry Lee Hayes, IV and Kquame Richardson. The pair were convicted in early July in the shooting death of 22-month old Aiden McClendon.

McClendon was riding in the backseat of a car with his mother and great grandmother when gunfire surrounded their vehicle. Two separate juries found Hayes and Richard guilty of first degree pre-meditated murder on July 3.

Hayes and Richardson could receive a sentence ranging from 40 years in prison to life in prison with the option of parole.

Defense attorneys for Hayes and Richardson both made arguments about the defendants' young age at the time of the shooting.

Assistant state attorney London Kite told the judge in closing statements the defendants should not be treated like children for crimes committed like men.

