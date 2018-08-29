JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Robert Howard, 16, is being charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder for the Raines High School shooting. He learned on Wednesday that he will be charged as an adult by the state of Florida.

Joerod Adams, 19, was killed in the shooting and two others were injured.

Howard did not say anything in court and neither did his parents who were standing just feet away.

“We have witnesses that identified him as the shooter," Sheriff Williams said in a Tuesday press conference.

Robert Howard’s first appearance in front a judge didn’t take long, about ten minutes from the time he walked in and back in handcuffs.

Howard scored enough points in the state system to be held in a secured detention facility until his arraignment next week on Wednesday.

Robert Howard's parents did not want to comment, but as his father was leaving the courthouse he simply said, "he's innocent...and the court system will show that. "

“He was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm, our offices filed the charges," said State Attorney Melissa Nelson.

Howard has a history with police.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson spoke about a May disposition at Tuesday’s Press Conference. Howard was facing a concealed weapons charge but ultimately dropped after there were conflicting reports from responding officers and no evidence directly tying Howard to the gun found at the scene in May.

“Even though Mr. Howard is in custody, we still need your help. If you were there and saw this shooting, please contact the police," Nelson said.

Howard will be back in court Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

