A teen was shot during a drive-by in Clay County Tuesday, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was shot in the Lake Asbury community at around 8 p.m., deputies say. The teen's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Deputies believe the victim and the suspect may have known each other.

No suspect information has been released at this time. CCSO does not believe there is a threat to the public.

