Jacksonville native Tim Tebow has decided to forego well wishes and birthday gifts this year in an effort to launch a fundraiser to change lives of less-fortunate children.



Tebow and his foundation are asking donors and supporters to contribute to help provide critical surgeries for 150 children in the Philippines.

Some of those surgeries will help correct conditions like cleft lip, clubfoot, bowed legs, untreated burns, and hydrocephalus

"Without us, these kids in the Philippines wouldn’t be helped, and wouldn’t receive the life-changing care they need," shared Tim Tebow, Founder & Chairman of the Tim Tebow Foundation. "I would love to celebrate 32 years of life by helping kids in their darkest hour of need....



To donate toward Tim Tebow's 32nd Birthday goal of 150 life-changing surgeries, visit the fundraiser hosted on Facebook, or click here to visit the foundation's website.

