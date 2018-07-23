A street altercation between two longtime police chiefs at a charity 5K in May was the culmination of a months-long feud, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A newly released Internal Affairs report obtained by First Coast News details a series of taunts exchanged between by then-Police Chief Leonard Propper and retired Police Chief David Stevens, the result of a dispute that allegedly began over tickets to Saturday Night Live.

Propper resigned in June while the internal police investigation was ongoing, after Sheriff Mike Williams demoted him to his former rank of sargent.

The report says the two men used to be good friends. However, according to Stevens, in 2016, Propper promised to secure a large donation to the Fraternal Order of Police fundraiser Guns and Hoses, in exchange for Stevens helping him get tickets to SNL.

Stevens, who at the time chaired the Jacksonville FOP Foundation, says he got Propper the tickets, but the donation never materialized, leading to two years of bad blood between the men.

Both men gave versions of the same story to police investigators, citing a series of tense encounters that came to a head May 12. Stevens says the two exchanged words at the Brady Kinder Superhero 5K. "I'm tired of you screwing with me sh*thead," Stevens says he told Propper. "When I see you out of uniform, I'm going to beat your ass."

Propper responded by pushing Stevens in the face with an open hand, leading to a bloody lip and a bruise. Stevens declined to press charges.

The report cites Propper for unbecoming conduct and failure to take appropriate action.

