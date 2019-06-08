TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning's newest addition is lending a paw to show support for the team.

'Bolt' the yellow lab puppy was introduced as the team's new ambassador.

Born on March 31 and weighing in at 28.5 pounds, he was provided by Southeastern Guide Dogs to help the team while training to be a service dog later on in his career.

Bolt started at the Grant and Shirley Herron Puppy Academy with the guide dog program before leaving for boarding school with a puppy raiser with the Lightning organization.

Southeastern's program trains and pairs its guide and service dogs with people who have visual impairments, veterans who have disabilities, and children who face challenges such as vision loss or who have lost a parent in the military.

