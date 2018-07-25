Phil may soon get a custodial position at McDonald's thanks to a clean shave and an assist from Sen. Marco Rubio.

Tony Carlson, the Tallahassee police officer who has received widespread praise after a video of him shaving a homeless man’s beard Sunday went viral, visited with Phil early Tuesday evening.

Carlson posted an update and photograph of himself and Phil on his Facebook account Tuesday night.

The photo was taken under the flyover on Thomasville Road, according to Carlson's account.

Phil, sporting a slight mustache and facial stubble, grinned and waved to the camera with his left hand as Carlson squatted next to him. An opened McDonald's bag was between Phil's legs.

Carlson also held Phil's copy of the the front page of Tuesday's Tallahassee Democrat that featured the pair's story.

The photo was taken under the flyover on Thomasville Road, according to Carlson's account.

Phil, sporting a slight mustache and facial stubble, grinned and waved to the camera with his left hand as Carlson squatted next to him. An opened McDonald's bag was between Phil's legs.

Carlson also held Phil's copy of the the front page of Tuesday's Tallahassee Democrat that featured the pair's story.

Responding to a call near the Circle K on Thomasville Road Sunday, Carlson saw a homeless man there, trying to shave his beard.

The man, later identified by Carlson as Phil, explained he was applying for a job at a nearby McDonald’s. However, Phil said wouldn’t have a chance of getting hired with all of his facial hair.

Carlson didn't know it, but a resident who was at the gas station used a cellphone to record his good deed as he helped Phil shave. The video went viral.

Carlson explained in his social media post that he and his family visited with Phil (and his friend Lonnie) after going out for dinner Tuesday.

Here is Carlson's Facebook post:

Ok so everybody has been wanting an update on Phil, so here it is:

This evening I was going to dinner with the family and my kids pointed out Phil (and his friend Lonnie) sitting under the flyover on Thomasville Rd. After dinner we decided to pick up a few cheeseburgers from McD's and stop by to talk with Phil. Phil was surprised and excited to see me. He pulled out the Tallahassee Democrat front page, that had me and him on it, and showed it to me.

He then told me he had talked to the manager a McD's and he was set to get a job but he still needed to get him ID/SS card. I then told Phil I had good news about that and told him I had been contacted by Senator Marco Rubio's office here in town. They stated they had also seen the story and wanted to help Phil get his ID and Social Security card.

I told Phil when I get to work on Thursday I would print out the paperwork they emailed to me and bring it by for Phil to fill out. They also said Phil could come by their office and they would help him with the process. Phil was super excited and assured me he would be ready for Thursday.

Fingers crossed and hopefully we will have another update maybe on Friday.

(here is a photo of me and Phil with his copy of the Tallahassee Democrat article)

A company spokesperson told the Democrat Monday that a job at the Tallahassee restaurant will be held for Phil as long as his background checks clears and he provides an ID.

Jim Henry, Tallahassee Democrat, part of the USA Today Network

© Jim Henry, Tallahassee Democrat