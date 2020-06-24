FSU Police Department investigating suspicious death outside fraternity house

The suspicious death was first reported Wednesday morning sometime around 6:34 a.m

The Florida State University Police Department is investigating a suspicious death outside a fraternity house affiliated with the university, as first reported by the Tallahassee Democrat.

The incident reportedly occurred at Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.

The suspicious death was first reported Wednesday morning sometime around 6:34 a.m. according to data made available on Tallahassee Online Police Statistics portal.

The Democrat reports that two members of the fraternity informed them that someone fell off the roof, though they were unsure whether the person died.

The Tallahassee Police Department tells First Coast News that they are assisting FSU police with the investigation and that all updates will have to come from them.

First Coast News has reached out to FSU police for more information.