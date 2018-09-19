JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two toddlers, two recent water-related deaths in the area. Two too many, says Splash Jax swim instructor Chris Oliver.

“Extremely sad. I mean, I’ve been hearing about it my whole life,” the 35-year instructor lamented.

Within the last week, two 2-year-old boys died after falling into ponds, one in Jacksonville, the other in Pomona Park. In at least one of those instances, the police report suggested that the grandparents caring for the child each thought the other was on watch, a fateful but not uncommon communication gap.

“We talk to parents about, even though, you know your child is learning to swim,” Oliver cautioned, “you have to be attentive to them.”

For children who haven’t been introduced to water and basic swim skills, that need is even more crucial.

“We start teaching kids at six months old,” Oliver said.

The children attending his class Tuesday afternoon said their confidence has bloomed under his watchful eye.

“I didn’t feel safe in the water,” recalled 7-year-old Mae More of her first lessons two years ago. Now, she said, she feels “good.”

“Do you ever feel scared when you’re in the water?,” I asked her. “No!” was her happy reply.

Seven-year-old Gavin Young shared a similar sentiment.

“I think I would be scared out of my wits,” he said, asked how he’d feel about the water if not for swimming lessons.

Oliver emphasized that lessons go beyond basic survival swimming, emphasizing strength and confidence, not just in the controlled environment of a pool, but the sometimes intimidating waters of a river or the ocean.

“We go to the beach -- you’ve got to be able to deal with waves,” Oliver said. “Ponds, those are really dangerous because you can’t see the bottom,” another example, let alone rip currents.

“Red flag. My kids, they’re like ‘We’re not getting in today,’” he said.

“Swim team has helped me figure out how to get out of those situations,” Gavin Young said proudly.

Although “Splash Jax” is one of many private entities offering swim instruction, Oliver happily shared that there are many options of accessibility, that the cost is reasonable, and the excuses not to learn swimming – at any age – are few.

“I believe the downtown YMCA has an indoor pool, so they teach year-round. We’re teaching year-round,” he said.

If you’d like a free swim lesson, “Splash Jax” is teaming with the City of Jacksonville and 100 instructors from USA Swimming to offer a free clinic at Cecil Field Aquatics on Thursday, Sept. 27. Two hour-long sessions are being offered, one at 9 a.m., the second at 10 a.m. You must preregister. To do so, email Chris Oliver at chris@splashjaxswimschool.com.

For more information about Splash Jax or swim instruction in general, click here.

