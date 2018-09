The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to an incident on St. Clair Street in the Woodstock area around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Police arrived at 100 St. Clair St. in Jacksonville after receiving a tip about a person of interest in a shooting JSO was looking for.

Upon police arrival, the man inside the residence refused to exit, and SWAT was called to the scene.

The suspect then exited the residence without incident, police said.

© 2018 WTLV