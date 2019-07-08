The Suwannee County Public Safety Director has died after a motorcycle crash on Tuesday night in Columbia County.

James Sommers, 40, was killed riding his Harley, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. He served as the Public Safety Director for the last seven years.

Troopers say he was riding near the intersection of SW Pinemount Road and U.S. Highway 90 at 7:50 p.m. Sommers was heading east on US Highway 90 when a Ford Expedition attempted to turn left in front of his motorcycle, troopers say.

He was taken to the Lake City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver and passenger were not injured.

"It is with deepest sympathy and regret that we announce the death of James E. Sommers," Suwannee Fire and Rescue posted on Facebook.

"James E. Sommers was killed early Aug 6,2019 8:16 pm when he was involved in a motor vehicle crash returning home from a Board of County Commissioners Meeting."

The organization said that Sommers was a firefighter for 19 years and was respected by all who knew him.

Suwannee County Sheriff's Office also offered their condolences.

"Words can not express our sadness as we inform you of the passing of Suwannee County Public Safety Director James Sommers," they posted on Facebook. "Please keep his family, friends, and co-workers in your prayers."