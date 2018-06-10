A female victim was found dead early Saturday morning at a Westside Jacksonville apartment complex after shots were fired in the area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The suspect has since been arrested in Pasco County, Florida.

Officers arrived the Cross Creek Apartments at 1441 Manotak Ave just before 12:30 a.m. when they discovered a female victim, identified as Ashley Stephens, 34, deceased in the parking lot.

JSO says a witness reported seeing a small car leaving the scene after gunshots were heard in the area.

The suspect, Marco Jarell Stephens, 29, was located in Pasco County, Florida by local law enforcement where he was driving the victim's vehicle. He was arrested and JSO Homicide is currently in Pasco County conducting an investigation.

Police say the victim and suspect were married but estranged.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

