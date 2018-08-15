The State Attorney's Office confirmed 17-year-old Trevonte Phoenix will be charged as an adult. His charges are second-degree felony murder, armed robbery, armed burglary, and possession of a firearm as a juvenile delinquent.

Police are still looking for the third suspect in the investigation of 7-year-old Heidy Villanueva's death, 21-year-old Abrion Price.

Heidy's family is praying for justice.

Price is a convicted felon, with an extensive criminal record. His last known address, is just one mile away from the teddy bears left behind to honor Heidy.

"We've just kept an eye out for someone who looked like him," said neighbors who wanted to be unnamed. They said they recognize him.

They think they saw Price getting out of a white Camaro Tuesday evening around 6 o'clock.

It started with a setup. It was a robbery that turned deadly when a stray bullet hit sweet little Heidy in the head, ending her life.

The police have not said anything about the person they were robbing, or whether they'd be facing charges.

With Harris and Pheonix in custody, the search began for Price Monday night with helicopters.

"Like it would hover around our house and we just thought they were looking for one of the suspects."

If you live in the area, or see anything, call the police. They need your help to find Price and give Heidy's family justice and peace. Anyone known to be harboring him will also be charged.

There is a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

