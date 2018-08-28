JSO said there were 13 total victims, 12 shot, two killed, excluding the gunman, but hundreds of people all over the country were affected by this tragedy.

Some of the survivors are Timothy Anselimo, Tony Montagnino, Stephen Javaruski, George Amadeo, Drini Gjoka, Dalton Kent, Alex Madunic, and Christopher McFarland.

Elijah Clayton and Taylor Robertson were killed in the shooting.

"My first reaction, I heard the shots and I thought why is there firecrackers in here and then I actually got hit," said Montagnino, who was shot twice in the lower body. "I'd never been shot before so I didn't know what to think."

He and other survivors explain the terrifying moments after police say David Katz, a fellow gamer, started shooting.

"I mean he was just letting them rip," Montagnino said.

"Literally there were people crawling all over each other, stampeding over each other just trying to get out of there," said Madunic.

"My instincts kind of just told me to hide," said Kent.

Anselimo's mom drove three hours to Jacksonville when she heard what happened, knowing her son was at the gaming event, not knowing if he survived. "He didn't deserve this and now that we're facing the fact that he may not even be able to use his hand ever again is extreme," said Sujeil Lopez.

Anselimo was shot three times and underwent surgery Monday.

"When you first hear a loud pop like that in a room filled with electronics and speakers, you don't necessarily think it's a gunshot," said McFarland. A bullet grazed his head, but doctors said he's going to be okay.

"I should be able to walk again within a month of so," said Madunic, who is more shaken up than physically injured. "It was one of the scariest things in my life, I thought I wasn't going to make it out of there."

Kent, a social studies teacher in Port Saint Lucie, is now home resting.

"The bullet actually went through my foot, it went over my ankle. Thankfully, by the grace of God it didn't hit a bone," Kent said.

Clayton's family flew in from California Monday. His cousin, Brandy Pettyjohn spoke at a press conference, "He made a good living gaming, and he saved his earnings so he could afford to go to college to continue his education."

Friends of Robertson, who was also killed, said he was a high school sports champion who impacted his community in West Virginia.

"There's two guys I'm never going to be able to shake their hands at a tournament again," said Montagnino.

All of the survivors are in good condition.

