The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a car that can be seen in gas station surveillance footage. It is believed to be associated with the murder of Stefon Ethridge.

On Sunday, April 29, 2018, Stefon Ethridge was shot and killed in a parking lot located at 1001 University Boulevard and police believe they have surveillance footage of a car that may be associated with the crime.

Police ask that anyone with any information or the location of the suspect please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-050 or you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. You can also email JSO at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

