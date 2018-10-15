Jon Fichter has spent a lot of time at TIAA Bank Field, but when he doesn't make it to the games, his home on Jacksonville's Southside is essentially a mini-museum to his favorite team.

A life-sized mannequin decked-out in Jags gear, hundreds of mini-helmets signed by past and present players and much more hanging on the walls. Jon Fichter said he has spent more than $10,000 on memorabilia over the past three years.

“It’s ridiculous, and when you come over here it’s only just part of what I have,” Fichter said.

Boxes and boxes of memorabilia in storage he added. He is working to get a bigger space to put it all on display. Not only is the current mini-museum impressive, but who is watching the games with him adds to the glam.

“They’ll come over and break down the games and it’ll be like are you serious, you have a pro, all pro people over here breaking down the games,” Fichter said.

Pro-Bowl lineman and former Jaguar Leon Searcy joined Fichter to watch his former team to take-on Dallas. Searcy said his own collection does not come close to what Fichter has on display.

“Well my man cave was never like this, I’m a little bit jealous of Jon I’ve got to be honest, I had a couple of signed jerseys from guys back in the day but nothing like this, I like it,” Searcy said.

Fichter added that he is looking for a bigger space and the funding to make a museum a reality so that all fans in Jacksonville can experience an ultimate "man cave."

