JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Employees at Sunshine Health have jumped right in to help us purchase the Buddy Bus, a mobile mammography unit with Baptist/MD Anderson Cancer Center.

First Coast News is rallying our community to raise a million dollars to buy the Buddy Bus, which will serve six local counties.

Right now less than half of women are getting regular mammograms.

Sunshine Health, an insurance provider on Belfort Road, is taking up our Buddy Bras as a fundraiser. The Buddy Bras are available for a $20 donation each. It's all tax deductible.

You can write a message on the bra or go all out and decorate it.

Sunshine Health employee Francene Smith says a mammogram saved her life. She's five-year survivor and she is helping raise funds for the Buddy Bus.

If your group or school or business holds a fundraiser, let FCN's Jeannie Blaylock know. She'd like to recognize you on TV. jblaylock@firstcoastnews.com

