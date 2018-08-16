JACKSONVILLE, Fl -- A Florida afternoon thunderstorm turns several streets in the Barrington Oaks subdivision into a flood zone, with standing water everywhere.

"It shouldn't look like that everyday,' said Chris Kahn.

Kahn has lived in the neighborhood more than a decade. He said flooding was never a problem until now. He said Trent Way and the nearby streets are flooding in minutes all the way up to the garage doors.

"It is pretty much from the corner house all the way down to that corner house," he said. "It

will rise up about about halfway in my neighbors house, it becomes a nightmare."

The residents traveled through the woods behind their homes to find a creek that collects storm water run off, taking it to the St. Johns River.

"There is some massive uprooting and what used to be a creek that would lead out to the St. Johns

is now blocked," said Kahn.

Kahn and his neighbors have reached out to the city for help. He said they're tired of living with dams around their garage doors.

"We're unfortunately trapped in between the city and the landowner," he said.

Councilwoman Lori Boyer in an email told Kahn:

"You have a unique issue for Public Works. The land that is behind your subdivision is privately owned and the City has no right to access it. I am also aware that your subdivision has experienced several pipe failures in recent years ... If the issue is simply a clog or failure of a pipe on your end, Public Works will be able to address it"

Boyer told On Your Side she is still waiting to hear from the Public Works department.

"There has got to be something that can be done," said Kahn.

He said they're exhausted and in need of a solution now.

