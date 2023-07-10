Above 95 degrees? Sulzbacher helps homeless fight the heat

Water, snacks, meals, and medical care are available at Sulzbacher’s downtown campus.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sulzbacher is prepared to provide hot weather relief for the area’s unsheltered homeless during this latest heat wave.

Sulzbacher’s Urban Rest Stop is open seven days a week until 5:30 p.m. This program provides air-conditioned areas for people who do not have a shelter bed. Water, snacks, meals, and medical care are available at Sulzbacher’s downtown campus to participants of the Urban Rest Stop program.

Additionally, on any day that the temperature is projected to rise to 95 degrees or above, unsheltered single women in need of relief from the heat will be welcome to remain at the Urban Rest Stop overnight.

Unsheltered single men will have overnight accommodations available at City Rescue Mission.