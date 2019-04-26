Monday marked the 49th annual Earth Day, which is a global event to celebrate Mother Nature. It’s also a reminder that we all can, and should, pitch in to take care of our one and only planet.

…I mean, unless you want to live on Mars, but please, don't hold your breath.

Every year, the Earth Day Network picks a theme. This year was 'Protect Our Species.'

According to the Earth Day Network, scientific evidence states we're now losing species at 1,000 to 10,000 times the normal rate, with many extinctions happening daily. Giraffes, elephants, corals, and whales are just a few of Earth's amazing creatures threatened with extinction.

There are many reasons for this, including over-exploitation of species, habitat loss, the spread of non-native species, and climate change.

Several studies show more than 97-percent of actively publishing climate scientists agree climate change is due to human activity. That's based on facts – not politics or opinions. But facts, that the globe is warming, oceans are rising, we're having to rebuild communities after unprecedented wildfires and hurricanes.

I'm not here to point fingers or advocate for a particular viewpoint. Environmental education welcomes all kinds of perspectives to help solve these issues.

Actions speak louder than words. Choose oxybenzone and octinoxate-free sunscreen that doesn't harm coral, create a bee-friendly garden, or switch to reusable bags.

There's really so much we can do to make an impact if we just make the conscious effort. After all, we only have one Earth.

Sincerely, a concerned Earthling,

Meteorologist Lauren Rautenkranz

