First Coast News is receiving reports of damage as thunderstorms move eastward with our main threats of damaging straight-line winds of 50 mph to 70 mph and lightning.

Click here to see a live map reported crashes on the First Coast by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Alachua County: 5,609 people without power. Reports of several trees down near Tower Road and W. University Ave, west of Interstate 75.

Baker County: 85 people without power with Clay Electric. 310 without power with FPL. Baker County Sheriff's Office reports a tree fell down on a home in Macclenny. No word on any injuries.

Bradford County: 856 people without power with Clay Electric. 727 without power with FPL. Authorities report that a tree fell on a home in Starke. No injuries were reported.

Camden County: 1,539 people without power. Damage reported at the Badcock Furniture Store in Kingsland, Ga.

Charlton County: 230 people without power.

Clay County: 91 people without power with Clay Electric. 911 without power with FPL. Fire crews responding to reports of trees on power lines in Middleburg. "Roadways are underwater, with trees, power lines and debris down," according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

There are reports of a downed power line near Aurora and Blanding Boulevards.

Columbia County: 1,160 without power with Clay Electric. 468 without power with FPL. Downed power lines, trees down, damage to buildings reported in Lake City.

Duval County: 5,945 people without power. Reports of trees down. Emergency management is reporting downed power lines along Cedar Oaks Drive.

First Coast News learned that a Southwest Airlines plane, Flight 2281, was reportedly struck by lightning while landing at the Jacksonville International Airport. There are no reports of injuries.

RELATED: REPORTS: Southwest Airlines plane struck by lightning at JIA when landing

Glynn County: 2,654 people without power. Reports of downed trees and power lines in the area. Many traffic signals are also reportedly out, according to the Public Information Officer of Glynn County, Matthew Kent.

A semi-truck overturned in St. Simons Island Causeway causing traffic back-up. Crews are working to remove it.

A funnel cloud was reportedly spotted just southeast of Country Club Estates and I-95 in Glynn County.

Nassau County: 2,562 people without power. Fernandina Beach government reports a tree down on Los Robles. Fire crews cleared a path for one lane of traffic in the area.

Putnam County: 2,538 without power with Clay Electric. 1,498 without power with FPL. The Crescent City Fire Department is reporting a large tree fell down in the area of the Post Office on N. Summit St., causing an entire power outage in the area.

Tree down in Crescent City causes power outages Photo by: Crescent City Fire Department

FCN

St. Johns County: 983 people without power.

Union County: 998 people without power.

Ware County: 102 people without power.

Here are some of the photos we've been sent by our viewers of the storm damage in various area.