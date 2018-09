The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident near the Westside Monday night that resulted in part of a tree landing on a car.

JFRD says the accident occurred on the corner of 118th Street and Commadore Road in the Wesconnett neighborhood.

A police officer at the scene tells First Coast News Monday evening's storms cause a tree limb to fall into the road, damaging two cars in the process.

