Stories of Service: Honoring Jacksonville sailors serving at Naval Air Station Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. — In this week's stories of service, we want to honor our local members of the United States Navy who are currently operating out of Naval Air Station Pensacola.

First, we want to recognize Petty Officer 3rd Class Radja Williams. She's a Jacksonville native.

Williams is assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola operating out of Naval Air Station Pensacola. Williams joined the Navy four years ago. Today, Williams serves as a religious programs specialist. She says her father was in the Navy and that inspired her to join. She's a graduate of Oakleaf High School.



Seaman Janelle Hadley is assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola operating out of Naval Air Station Pensacola. Hadley joined the Navy one year ago. Today, Hadley serves as a personnel specialist. She says she joined the Navy because she wanted to start a career and seek educational opportunities.



Mass Communication Specialist Daniel Cleary, on the right, is a resident of Jacksonville. Cleary was presented a frocking letter prior to being advanced to first class petty officer. He says making first class is a big honor because it means the Navy "sees what I have done during my service and thinks I’m ready for more."