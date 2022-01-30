x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Stetson Bennett returns home for "Pierce County Parade of Champions"

Blackshear honored the Pierce County grad and national-championship winning along with their 2020 State Champion football team & local state champs from 2020-2021

"The Mailman" delivered in the National Championship game. And on Sunday, he returned home. 

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett returned to Blackshear, Georgia, where he played high school football Sunday, serving as the grand marshal in Pierce County's "Parade of Champions." In addition to Bennett, the 2020 State Champion Pierce County High School football team were honored; youth championship teams, the Pierce County boys and girls soccer teams, the 12-time State champion Pierce County cheerleading squad, and other local and state award winners also took part in the parade. The Sound of Silver Marching Band led the way.

Related Articles

In Other News

Blackshear honors Stetson Bennett, Pierce County champion teams