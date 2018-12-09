JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For STEM Student of the Week, we are highlighting a driven tech-savvy senior from Mandarin High School: Joseph Delcastillo.

As the winner of the First Annual Northeast Florida Computer Science Fair, he won a summer internship at the Regency Centers. So he spent the summer working with a marketing team to program an automated formatting program for email campaigns and new website forms for customer data entry!

When it comes to robotics and computer science, he has an incredible skill set.

"I do everything from programming websites and different user interfaces to programming background apps and working on servers and stuff like that… to programming robots. I am on two different robotics teams, so we go through and program different robots every year. As well as working in full machine shops, designing work which cuts out 3D material for projects," he said.

In his spare time, he also co-leads a competitive robotics team, Team Resistance 86 in the first Robotics Competition and he wants to study computer science at the University of North Florida.

A big congratulations to Joseph Delcastillo at Mandarin High School for being our STEM Student of the week!

