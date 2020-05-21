Stay Up and Save: Buying and selling your kid's clothes

It's always a bonus for Stay Up and Save when we can both save you and make you money. This store in Mandarin can do both.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clothing for kids can be pretty expensive, and the added insult to all that is they grow so fast you'll be seeing their ankles underneath those $20 khakis in no time.

There are many different kinds of consignment shops around Jacksonville, but Kid To Kid focuses exclusively on children's and maternity items. They also only buy the highest quality, lightly used items. So it'll pay extra in the long run to take great care of your things if you would like to sell.

"We have tons of different brands in the store," owner Amy Green said. "Parents can shop a wide variety of name brands and save 50%-70% off retail."

She also said you can save a lot of money on things that your child may only wear once or twice, like outfits for special occasions. They also pay cash or give store discounts for the things you want to sell to them.

And it's not just clothes.

They have a wide variety of shoes, accessories, toys and other equipment.

To have the most success selling your stuff, you really need to visit their Facebook page.

There the have posted suggestions and videos on the quality and care you need to take when bringing your things, to maximize your money.