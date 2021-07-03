Report: 3rd former aide to Governor Cuomo details inappropriate workplace behavior

Ana Liss, a policy and operations aide to the governor from 2013 and 2015, told the Wall Street Journal she initially perceived the conduct as harmless.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A new report from the Wall Street Journal on Saturday profiles a third former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo who described inappropriate workplace treatment.

Ana Liss, who served as a policy and operations aide to the governor between 2013 and 2015, told the Wall Street Journal she received unsolicited actions from Cuomo, including having her lower back touched, being asked if she had a boyfriend, and that he once kissed her hand when she got up from her desk.

Liss is now the fourth woman to speak about her experience with Governor Cuomo. She told the Wall Street Journal it was "inappropriate workplace treatment" that reduced her to "just a skirt."

In response to questions about Liss, Rich Azzopardi, a senior advisor to the governor, told the Wall Street Journal on Saturday that, "Reporters and photographers have covered the governor for 14 years, watching him kiss men and women and posing for pictures. At the public open-house mansion reception, there are hundreds of people, and he poses for hundreds of pictures. That's what people in politics do."

The latest report comes as the New York State Assembly and Senate approved a bill modifying Governor Cuomo's temporary COVID-19 pandemic emergency powers overnight.

The governor will still be able to issue executive orders, which are limited to 30 days. If he wants to extend or amend any of those executive orders, then he will need to go back to the legislature for approval.