Missing Savannah toddler's grandfather reportedly struck, killed in Burke County crash

Henry Dale Moss was killed Wednesday.

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — The grandfather of a missing Savannah-area toddler was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday, according to reporting from NBC affiliate WSAV.

Henry Dale Moss was killed around 8 p.m. on Hwy 23 near Griffin Landing Road, according to Georgia State Patrol. The driver who struck him didn't stop. GSP told 11Alive that it is investigating the crash.

Investigators believe Moss had a flat tire and was walking back to his home when the crash happened, WSAV reports. The affiliate identified Moss and 20-month-old Quinton Simon's grandfather.

Chatham County Police announced on the same day that the likelihood of finding the toddler's remains is low. Search crews have been sifting through landfills for signs of Quinton for weeks.

Police have not arrested or charged the toddler's mother in the case.