Missing Child Alert issued for North Port teen

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for a 16-year-old North Port girl.
According to the alert, Makayla Fredenburg was reported missing Friday. She is believed to be with 37-year-old Michael Reid. Authorities believe they may be traveling in a maroon 1997 Ford F-250 with the tag number: 7426JP.
Makayla is 5'9'' with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 170 lbs and has a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and black leggings.
Anyone with information on Makayla's whereabouts is urged to call the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300.