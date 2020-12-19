Missing Child Alert issued for North Port teen

Makayla Fredenburg, 16, is believed to be with 37-year-old Michael Reid.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for a 16-year-old North Port girl.

According to the alert, Makayla Fredenburg was reported missing Friday. She is believed to be with 37-year-old Michael Reid. Authorities believe they may be traveling in a maroon 1997 Ford F-250 with the tag number: 7426JP.

Makayla is 5'9'' with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 170 lbs and has a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and black leggings.