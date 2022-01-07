GSP: 4 dead in Georgia-Florida state line pile-up; tractor trailer driver who initiated it suspected of DUI

At least 12 people were taken to UF Health in Jacksonville in the multi-vehicle wreck on I-95 on Friday.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol said Saturday morning that four people had died in a pile-up the day before on I-95 near the Georgia-Florida state line.

GSP also said the tractor trailer driver who lost control of his vehicle and veered into the oncoming northbound lane - colliding with a car in which two people died - is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

11Alive's sister station in Jacksonville, First Coast News, reported Friday that at least 12 people were taken to UF Health from the pile-up.

On Saturday, GSP said two people in a Honda Pilot that struck the tractor trailer when it crossed over into the northbound lanes died at UF Health. Two passengers in the International make tractor trailer were pronounced dead on scene.

The patrol service said just around 2:30 p.m., the tractor trailer driver was traveling south on I-95 and struck a Nissan Armada, then lost control and began to overturn, striking a Chevrolet Silverado.

At that point it "traveled through the center median into the northbound lanes of travel," when the Honda Pilot, a Nissan Xterra and a Peterbilt make tractor trailer all ran into it.

The driver of the International tractor trailer, GSP said, was among those taken to UF Health in Jacksonville. It's not yet clear what charges he will face.

"All charges will be handled by Georgia State Patrol, Troop I Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) at the conclusion of their investigation," GSP said.