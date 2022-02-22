Families of violent crime victims demand change at Capitol rally

Among their demands were to increase public safety, including sealing arrest records that don't lead to convictions and expanding alternatives to prison.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Nearly 100 Jacksonville crime survivors and community organizations traveled to the capitol Tuesday to rally for lawmakers to increase crime victim protections.

Organized by the national group Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, the group included violent crime victims and their families, all of whom are demanding change.

“I had to bury my 35-month-old son, which he was a year from his first birthday," Nakesa Barnhill said.

Barnhill’s two-year-old son was murdered in 2015. Barnhill feels she didn’t have enough time off to grieve. She eventually had to quit her job due to her traumatic experience.

“When I did return to work, a child actually came up to me, a little boy who was lost, cause I worked in the airport, and I had to help him find his mother," Barnhill said. "And I had a breakdown which almost sent me to the mental institution."

She is just one of the many families asking for lawmakers to create three days of unpaid leave for the families of violent crime victims.

The group has other demands to increase public safety, including sealing arrest records that don't lead to convictions and expanding alternatives to prison for technical probation violations.

“It’s not a one-day thing. It’s 365 for the right of our lives," Barnhill said. "We’re a part of a group that we didn’t ask to be a part of, but we’re here and we’re going to make noise."