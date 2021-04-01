4 Days, 4 Parks, $199 | Disney has special 4-day offer for Florida residents

The company is also offering 2-day and 3-day deals for Florida residents as well.

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Florida heads into an uncertain 2021, Disney is offering residents a chance to take a trip to Orlando for a special price.

According to Disney, Florida residents may buy a 4-day Discover Disney Ticket for $50 per day, for a total of $199 plus tax. The tickets will expire on June 18 with the following blackout dates:

January 16 - January 18,

February 13 - February 15,

March 26 - April 11

May 28 - 31, 2021

There are also special deals for Florida residents on 2-day and 3-day passes.

A 2-day pass will cost residents $75 per day, or $149 per ticket. The tickets will expire on March 11 with the following blackout dates:

January 16 - January 18 and

February 13 - February 15

A 3-day pass will cost residents $60 per day, or $179 per ticket.

The tickets will expire on June 18 with the following blackout dates:

January 16 - January 18,

February 13 - February 15,

March 26 - April 11

May 28 - 31, 2021