4 Days, 4 Parks, $199 | Disney has special 4-day offer for Florida residents

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Florida heads into an uncertain 2021, Disney is offering residents a chance to take a trip to Orlando for a special price.
According to Disney, Florida residents may buy a 4-day Discover Disney Ticket for $50 per day, for a total of $199 plus tax. The tickets will expire on June 18 with the following blackout dates:
- January 16 - January 18,
- February 13 - February 15,
- March 26 - April 11
- May 28 - 31, 2021
There are also special deals for Florida residents on 2-day and 3-day passes.
A 2-day pass will cost residents $75 per day, or $149 per ticket. The tickets will expire on March 11 with the following blackout dates:
- January 16 - January 18 and
- February 13 - February 15
A 3-day pass will cost residents $60 per day, or $179 per ticket.
The tickets will expire on June 18 with the following blackout dates:
- January 16 - January 18,
- February 13 - February 15,
- March 26 - April 11
- May 28 - 31, 2021
The ticket is valid for one theme park in Walt Disney World per day, though park reservations from the Disney Park Pass system will be required. The deals also allows for a Discover Disney Ticket that includes the Park Hopper Option.