The vehicle they were traveling in struck the rear of a tractor trailer that was stopped for traffic.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Two Fulton County Sheriff's Office deputies were killed in a crash Tuesday off Interstate 20 just outside of Augusta, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

They said the crash happened around 11:13 a.m. at mile marker 190 near the Lewiston Road exit.

According to a GSP spokesman, a FCSO Dodge Charger, being driven by two deputies, hit the rear of a tractor trailer that was stopped for traffic in the left eastbound lane.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff's office said the two deputies, Anthony White and Kenny Ingram, were on duty at the time of the crash and were on their way to pick up an inmate to transfer to the Fulton County Jail.

No other information on the crash was available at this time, and the GSP said that the investigation is ongoing.

According to the sheriff's office, White was a seven year law enforcement veteran who joined the agency in December 2012. Ingram would have marked 15 years of service in October. Both were assigned to the Law Enforcement Division of the Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, Fulton County Sheriff Ted Jackson mourned the loss of the "two outstanding deputies."

“These men had a profound sense of duty throughout their distinguished careers with this agency and for us and this county," he said. "The loss of these deputies is devastating.”

Gov. Brian Kemp also shared condolences. In a Tweet, he called the accident "tragic" and added that "the thoughts and prayers of all Georgians are with" the "families, loved ones, and colleagues of these two officers."