3 people, 2 dogs jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks on Piscataqua River

The 70-foot Elusive was heading toward a marina around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke, officials said.

NEW CASTLE, N.H. — A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in the Piscataqua River, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said.

The vessel, the Elusive, was heading toward Wentworth Marina in Newcastle around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement.

The Coast Guard and the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol posted photos of the flames and thick black smoke pouring from the vessel.

Three passengers, as well as two dogs, jumped overboard as the boat became engulfed in flames. They were rescued by other boats.

The passengers, identified as Arthur Watson, 67, and Diane Watson, 57, both of New Canaan, Connecticut, and Jarrod Tubbs, 33, of Jupiter, Florida, were taken to Portsmouth Hospital, treated, and released.

BOAT FIRE ON PISCATAQUA RIVER - NEWCASTLE, New Hampshire – On Saturday, June 18, 2022 just after 4 PM, NH E-911... Posted by New Hampshire State Police on Saturday, June 18, 2022

Despite efforts to save the yacht, it drifted into Maine waters and eventually sank about two hours after the 911 initial call, authorities said.