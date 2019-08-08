In a Duval County courtroom on Thursday, the State announced that it will seek the death penalty against the man accused of the gruesome killing of 16-year-old Iyana Sawyer and unborn child.

Sawyer's family sat in the front row of the courtroom as the judge called on Johnathan Quiles.

The State said that Quiles sexually battered Sawyer, got her pregnant and then killed her. He's been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and sexual battery.

The State says that this case fits the standards of a death penalty case due to aggregating factors such as the level of offense, the cold and calculated execution and the fact that both victims were under the age of 20.

Quiles is also facing another felony sexual battery charge which will be combined with these charges. He had pled not guilty to all charges.

His next date in court with be September 17.

