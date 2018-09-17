PUTNAM COUNTY — The home on New York Lane in Pomona Park was completely destroyed after a fire shattered the lives of the Sharper family, including the children’s grandmother Elizabeth Lundy.

“It’s not going to be an easy road that we’re traveling on, but we’re just thankful for life, and I know in my heart they’re in heaven now,” Lundy said.

Balloons float outside the home where two bright young kids passed away.

Lundy says they are praying for the oldest sister, Nazarria. She made it out of the fire along with three other children.

“This 8-year-old carries the load, and we want to lift her spirits up. The main thing is on her. The grown-ups can get through it, but we want to keep her on track so nothing happens to her,” Lundy said.

A traumatizing moment that Nazarria may never forget.

It’s also tough on those who are investigating what happened.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says they have not found any indications of suspicious activity surrounding the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Two children died while four other children escaped the fire safely. Investigators say they are also looking into where an adult was located when the fire started.

The family continues to mourn two lives taken far too early.

“They had enough love and fun that any children could ask for in the short time that the Lord allowed them to live on Earth. We’re thankful for that, and they will be deeply missed,” Lundy said.

A GoFundMe page for the family has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services’ Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives are leading the investigation with help from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Florida Department of Children and Families.

© 2018 WTLV