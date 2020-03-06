$100,000 reward offered in shooting of 4 St. Louis police officers during riots

Half of the reward money was donated by a private person

ST. LOUIS — There is now a $100,000 reward for information on who shot and injured four St. Louis police officers during riots near downtown Monday night.

The St. Louis Regional Crime Commission and CrimeStoppers announced the reward information Tuesday evening. Up to $100,000 will be given out to the person who gives investigators “information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who shot four St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers,” a news release explained Tuesday night.

Half of the reward money was donated by a private person.

Tips must be sent to CrimeStoppers either by calling 1-866-371-8477(TIPS) or by submitting information on the St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers website.

Four officers were injured while responding to the violence that followed peaceful protest Monday near downtown.

The officers include a 52-year-old man with 30 years of service, a 34-year-old man with 12 years of service, a 36-year-old man with three years of service and a 28-year-old man with one year of service.

Two of the officers were shot in the leg, one was shot in the foot and the fourth officer was shot in the arm. Hayden said all of the officers have been released from the hospital.

“I believe some coward randomly shot at the police line,” Chief Hayden said giving an impassioned update. He said at this time, police have no suspects and no descriptions of the person or persons who shot the officers.

Hayden said the officers were standing off to the side of the police line when they suddenly felt pain.

“Thankfully, thank God they’re alive,” the police chief said holding back tears. “Can we make some sense out of this? That’s all I’m trying to say.”