The St. Johns River Ferry is back up and running after temporarily being removed from service for repairs to its propeller system.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced that as a way to say thank you to their customers for their continued support and patience during these repairs, all trips are free on Friday.

The Ferry was pulled out of the water and dry-docked at BAE Systems Ship Repair on July 30 due to damage.

Repairs were completed in just over a week and pending a final inspection by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Ferry is scheduled to resume operation on Friday.

A spokesperson for JTA said that as of the end of June, 263,057 people had used the ferry, along with 146,335 vehicles since the beginning of the year.

The St. Johns River Ferry connects the north and south ends of Florida State Road A1A in Duval County and links Mayport Village and Fort George Island via a 0.9-mile voyage across the St. Johns River.

