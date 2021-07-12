St Johns River conservationist calls for resolution to end coal ash transport into Jacksonville ports

Jacksonville Waterways Commission member, Marc Hardesty, demands public and private port terminals in Jacksonville refuse to accept future coal ash shipments.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A member of a Jacksonville commission has called for a ban on coal ash shipments in Jacksonville.

In March, a barge ran aground south of the St. Johns River and spilled coal ash into the ocean.

"If it gets rained on it acts essentially like coffee in your coffee filter. Water comes in and it drains out and when it does it leaves all the contaminants that either go into the water sit on the ground you know basically pollute Jacksonville," Jacksonville Waterways Commission member, Marc Hardesty, said.

Hardesty has called for a resolution to end coal ash shipments. It will be heard by several parties including members of the commission and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection on Dec. 15.

Hardesty said the resolution will be educational and inform all parties about the harm the ash presents now and in the future.

Coal ash contains things like lead, arsenic, and mercury among other harmful substances.