St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is searching for a possible suspect they believe is behind numerous burglaries along County Road 210.

He has also reportedly used a stolen credit card at nine separate locations throughout Jacksonville on April 26.

The suspect appears to be driving a newer model white Ford Focus.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this individual, SJCSO asks that you please email Detective Tom Evans at tevans@sjso.org.

