The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people in connection to a stolen car investigation turned drug case.

According to SJSO, deputies responded to a report of a stolen car in the NW District on Saturday afternoon. Later in the afternoon, they found a vehicle matching the description in the parking lot of a truck stop located along CR 210.

Deputies watched the vehicle and saw someone get into it and leave the parking lot. They pulled the vehicle over and located two men.

When searching them, they found a shirt stuffed into the pant legs of one of the men. The man admitted to stealing the shirt from the truck stop. They also found syringes and meth in the man's pockets.

Deputies say the men were also found in possession of various identification cards, credit cards, and social security cards.

Both suspected were arrested and taken to jail.

First Coast News has requested mugshots and identifications.