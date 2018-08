A 63-year-old St. Johns County man died after his vehicle flipped over on U.S. 301 in Alachua County Sunday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol said Dennis Lawrence was traveling south on U.S. 301 where witnesses say for unknown reasons he slammed on his brakes and swerved off onto the right shoulder.

Witnesses say Lawrence's vehicle hydroplaned clockwise and overturned, partially ejecting Lawrence out of the vehicle, killing him.

© 2018 WTLV